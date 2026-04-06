Elephant movement surges near Jaldapara National Park amid maize season

Alipurduar: The Forest Department has intensified surveillance in villages adjoining Jaldapara National Park following a sharp rise in elephant movement during the peak maize season. Public safety guidelines have also been issued as human-elephant interactions escalate



across the region.

According to forest officials, the maize crop has reached full maturity, significantly attracting elephants in recent years. The expansion of maize cultivation around the park—evident when compared to land use patterns from 5–10 years ago—has contributed to changing wildlife movement and increased conflict.

Maize, being nutritionally rich, densely cultivated, and tall, is a preferred crop for elephants. Fully grown fields often provide complete cover, allowing elephants to move undetected. As a result, herds are venturing several kilometres beyond forest boundaries, leading to frequent crop raids.

Officials report that incidents of elephant movement and crop damage are now occurring at nearly 30 locations on average each night. The situation is further complicated by landscape changes, including the growth of dense human settlements and the fragmentation of forest areas. Although nearly 45 per cent of the Alipurduar district remains forested, these patches are increasingly disconnected, disrupting traditional elephant corridors.

In response, the Jaldapara Wildlife Division has deployed more than 25 teams across affected areas every night, supported by an additional 15 special teams in maize-dominated zones. These teams, largely comprising local workers, are operating round-the-clock to mitigate conflict, with each unit including three villagers assigned daily to safeguard crops.

The affected areas span multiple locations, including Jaldapara, Nayatpara, Salkumar, Jogendranagar, Raichanga, Mejbil, Paschim Kathalbari, Suripara, Munsipara, Sidhabari, Dhaidhai Ghat, Kalabaria, Banshidharpur, Mondalpara, Bangdakhi and Khaochandpara, covering the eastern, western and southern ranges of the park.

Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer of the Jaldapara Wildlife Division, emphasised the limitations of intervention, said: “Crop choices remain the prerogative of farmers and elephants cannot be forcibly driven away if they resist. Safeguarding human life must remain the top priority.”

He further urged residents, particularly during night and early morning hours, to remain vigilant, avoid entering fields alone, and refrain from confronting elephants. Promptly informing authorities and cooperating with forest personnel, he said, is crucial to ensuring the safety of both humans and wildlife during this sensitive period.