Elephant kills man, damages houses near Jaldapara Nat’l Park

ALIPURDUAR: A young man was killed by an elephant in Deodanga, North Shimlabari, near the Chilapata forest area of Jaldapara National Park on Tuesday. Four houses were also damaged by the elephant. The name of the deceased is Kingshuk Karji, aged 33. Upon hearing the news of the wild elephant’s arrival, Kingshuk went out with four or five others to chase the elephant away. When the elephant roared, the rest ran away, but Kingshuk could not escape. Navojit De, Assistant Wildlife Warden at Jaldapara National Park, said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. Compensation will be handed over to the family of the deceased as per government norms.”