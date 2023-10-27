Elephant is Goddess Lakshmi’s vehicle at 400-yr-old Puja of Cooch Behar Royal family

Cooch Behar: Amid the festivities, the people of Cooch Behar are once again getting ready to worship Mahalakshmi as a part of their grand tradition that dates back to almost 400 years.



Just like every year, this time, the Mahalakshmi Puja of the age-old royal family will take place at the Madanmohan Bari Katha Mia Temple.

On Saturday evening, the Puja will be performed by Rajpurohit Hiren Nath Bhattacharya, who emphasised that the rituals follow strict traditions.

In Cooch Behar, it is not only Mahalakshmi but also Debaraj Indra’s Puja that is observed. The tradition of offering Joda Payra (pairs of pigeons) and distributing Annabhog (food offerings) is an integral part of this royal family’s Puja.

Although Lakshmi Puja is performed in almost every household in Cooch Behar, Mahalakshmi Puja draws a large crowd. Cooch Behar’s grand deity, Mahalakshmi, is distinct from the usual Lakshmi idols. Here an elephant is her vehicle instead of the usual owl.

As per the Cooch Behar Debottar Trust Board, the Puja rituals in the Rajparivar (royal family) of Cooch Behar hold some unique customs. It is known that the Mahalakshmi Puja used to take place in Rajbari (royal palace) on Kojagari Purnima in the past. Even the king and the royal family members used to participate in the Puja. Later, the Puja was shifted to Madanmohan Bari, and since then, it is being performed there.

The idols of Mahalakshmi and Debaraj Indra are being crafted in the Katha Mia Temple by the Chitrakar family members. Prabhat Babu, a member of the Chitrakar family, mentioned that he has been involved in idol-making for the last 25 years.

The Mahalakshmi idol here is unique, featuring four elephants.

According to the Devotar Trust Board, on Saturday evening, there will be a Homa Yagna during the Mahalakshmi Puja.

The immersion will take place on Sunday morning after the Puja concludes, in a ritual known as “Bairagi Dighite Bisarjan,” where Mahalakshmi is symbolically shown the path to leave.”