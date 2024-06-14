Elephant herd roams Jalpaiguri outskirts

Jalpaiguri: During heavy rains, a herd of 70 to 80 elephants entered the outskirts of Jalpaiguri town from Thursday night to Friday morning. They grazed across areas like Moral Para, Nauapara, Guabari, Nathuapara, Chalipara, Bajitpara, Kaliaganj, Dhingipara and Thengipara in the Patkata Village Panchayat area near the Teesta River.

After about 6 hours, the Forest department managed to guide the elephants back to the Gourikon jungle near Basuniapara. Unfortunately, maize, jute crops and banana trees in Patkata village Panchayat suffered damage. According to the Forest department, a larger herd of over a hundred elephants had left the Gaurikon Forest in the Baikunthpur Division and was grazing in the Teesta basin recently. The group of 70 to 80 elephants split into smaller groups upon entering Patkata village Panchayat on Thursday night, grazing extensively in areas like Kaliaganj and Nauapara.

Dorjee Sherpa, range officer of the mobile patrolling team from Jalpaiguri Forest Division, said: “We received reports on Thursday night that 60 to 70 elephants entered the Patkata area. Teams from Jalpaiguri, including Mal Squad, Ramshai Squad, Belakoba Range, Belakoba Squad and Lataguri Range, responded promptly. By morning, the situation was under control and the elephants were guided towards Basunia Para near Gourikon.”