Elephant herd captivates residents

Jalpaiguri: A herd of 10 to 12 elephants was spotted near the airfield ground adjacent to Moraghat forest on Wednesday morning, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya. Local residents gathered to witness the majestic sight, enjoying the rare spectacle.



Forest workers from the Binnaguri Wildlife Squad promptly arrived after reports of the elephants’ presence. Given the vast area, additional forest personnel were dispatched from Moraghat and Banarhat under the Jalpaiguri Division for close monitoring.

The elephants were seen moving from Reti forest to Moraghat forest on Tuesday night and stopped in the airfield area as it provided a forested environment.

The Forest department confirmed that the group consists of around 12 elephants.

Local resident Rabi Roy noted: “Elephants often traverse that field in the Moraghat forest. As news spread this morning, many people gathered to watch.” Many onlookers also gathered along the Banarhat-Nagrakata road, a short distance from the airfield, to catch a glimpse of the elephants. Krishnachandra Sarkar, a Dhupguri resident out for a morning tour, remarked on the unforgettable experience. “It was truly a captivating sight watching the majestic animals roam the vast land,” stated Sarkar. Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of the Jalpaiguri District Wildlife Division, stated: “This area serves as a corridor for the elephants.

They are likely to return to the forest later in the evening.”