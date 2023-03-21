Elephant goes missing in Buxa Tiger Reserve

ALIPURDUAR: For the past five days, there has been no trace of the elephant that was released in the Buxa Tiger Reserve from Arambagh of Hooghly district. No signal has been transmitted from the radio collar worn around its neck for the past five days.



The Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, Apurba Sen, said: “For the last five days, we have been unable to locate the elephant. However, we are trying our best to trace the location. After being brought from Arambagh on February 13, a radio collar was fitted to the neck of the elephant and it was released in the forest of Buxa.”

This radio collar was fitted with the Global System for Mobile (GSM) system. As the radio collar relies on Global System for Mobile (GSM) network technology, if the elephant is located in a deep forest where there is no mobile network, then the radio collar will fail to transmit location information. If the radio collars were not dependent on GSM technology and instead relied on GPS (Global Positioning System), there would be no problem in determining the elephant's location. “Our forest workers are continuously patrolling. I hope we can quickly locate the position of the elephant” added the Field Director.

An adolescent male elephant had been separated from his herd and strayed into Arambagh town in February.