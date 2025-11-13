Elephant found dead inside Binnaguri Army Cantonment

Jalpaiguri: The carcass of an elephant was recovered from the Binnaguri Army Cantonment in Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday. Army personnel discovered the animal near the golf course of the North Zone Signal Regiment.

Following the information, forest officials and veterinarians from the Binnaguri Wildlife squad rushed to the spot.

The carcass was later sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. “The carcass of an elephant has been recovered from the Binnaguri Army Cantonment. Forest staff and veterinarians have reached the site, and the cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem,” said Dwija Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Gorumara Wildlife Division.

Officials said elephants often stray out of nearby forests into the cantonment area.