Elephant enters resort in Matiali block, tourists escape unharmed

Jalpaiguri: Tourists at a private resort near Mangalbari Basti in Matiali block had a narrow escape on Wednesday morning when an elephant strayed from the forest and entered the premises.

The incident occurred as a group of tourists was preparing to leave. As they approached the resort gate, they spotted the elephant advancing towards them. Reacting quickly, they rushed back inside, narrowly avoiding a confrontation.

CCTV footage shows the elephant pushing open the gate entering the premises. However, it turns back and then moves on to a nearby locality before returning to the Panjhora forest.

Tourist Shiuli Paul said: “As I was opening the gate, the elephant charged. I barely escaped.” Another tourist, Manish Biswas, added: “The elephant broke the gate and stepped inside but soon retreated.” Though the resort’s entrance was damaged, no one was injured. The incident has heightened concerns among resort staff, as elephant intrusions in the area are becoming more frequent. Authorities have been alerted to the situation.