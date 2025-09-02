Elephant electrocuted, man detained for installing illegal electric fence

Alipurduar: In yet another case of human-wildlife conflict, an elephant was deliberately electrocuted in the dead of night at Bijaypur village near Achhapara Tea Garden in Kalchini block, adjacent to the Buxa Tiger Reserve. The adult female elephant collapsed and died instantly after coming in contact with a high-voltage electric fence.

Forest officials, after an initial examination, confirmed electrocution as the cause of death. On Tuesday morning, the Forest department detained a man identified as Kalu Sonar on suspicion of installing the illegal fence around his betel nut plantation. Investigators suspect that when the elephant attempted to push through the barbed-wire fence, its trunk got entangled in the live wires, leading to its immediate death.

Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), Hari Krishnan PJ, said: “We have taken one person into custody and started interrogation. The family members admitted they had illegally set up the electric fence. Action will be taken as per the law. Just two months ago, we conducted surveys in coordination with the Electricity department. It appears this household connected the wires to the fence only a few days ago. From now on, each house will be under strict surveillance.”

Several coils of wire were recovered from the site. Locals admitted that elephants were frequenting the area in recent weeks, causing damage to plantations and sparking resentment among villagers.

The gruesome incident has sparked strong outrage among nature lovers and wildlife experts. Conservationists point out that the Eastern Dooars Elephant Reserve currently shelters more than 600 elephants, making such killings a recurring concern. In 2023, four people were arrested for killing elephants, while one person has already been convicted in 2024. Experts warn that unless stricter punishments are enforced, such killings will continue unchecked.

The elephant’s carcass has been sent for post-mortem and forest officials are investigating whether more individuals were involved in the crime.