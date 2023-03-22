Elephant dies of electrocution in Alipurduar, 1 held

An adult elephant died of electrocution in the Shiltong village of South Raidak Range of Buxa Tiger Reserve of Alipurduar. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident. Residents found the carcass of an elderly elephant in the middle of a banana plantation in the Shiltong area on Tuesday afternoon. Upon receiving the news, forest officials from the South Raidak Range of the forest office reached the scene.They recovered electrical wires from the incident site during the investigation. After the news of the elephant's death spread, hundreds of people gathered to see the dead elephant. Prima facie the forest officials feel that the elephant was electrocuted.

Apurba Sen, the Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Project, stated: "A person named Paresh Das, the owner of the banana plantation, has been arrested in connection with the death of the elephant.”