Elephant death: Social organisations take to streets to protest in Jhargram

Siliguri: More than 20 wildlife organisations, about 10 social organisations and citizens of Siliguri participated in the protest against the incident where a pregnant elephant was allegedly killed by members of a ‘Hulla’ party in Jhargram.

The protesters rallied from Baghajatin Park in Siliguri, demanding punishment for the culprits and resignation of the forest officer of Jhargram.

The rally concluded on Hill Cart road. They lit candles in demand for justice. Hundreds of protesters joined the demonstration.

Koustav Choudhury, Executive Director of Solitary Nature and Animal Protection Foundation (SNAP), stated: “It was a brutal incident that cannot be overlooked. Those responsible must face severe punishment. The forest officer of Jhargram should step down.”

The organisations will collectively submit a memorandum to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) through the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) North Bengal with the same demands.

On August 15, the pregnant adult elephant died after a flaming iron rod, allegedly thrown by members of a ‘Hulla’ party, pierced its back. Videos and photos of the incident have gone viral on social media, sparking protests in various locations. A ‘Hulla party’ is a group of individuals assigned to scare away large animals, often using percussion instruments or torches.