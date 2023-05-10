Elephant damages house in Naxalbari

An elephant entered the Maniramjyot area of Maniram Gram Panchayat in Naxalbari in the wee hours of Wednesday in search of food.

It damaged cultivated land in the area and also damaged a house.

The family members of Pushlal Singh fled risking their lives after hearing the sound of an elephant.

Almost everything in the house was destroyed. The local panchayat Pradhan assured of all help.

The elephant came out of the Kalabari Forest and entered the locality.