Elephant bathing back in Dhupjhora with restrictions

Jalpaiguri: Tourists at Gorumara National Park will once again be able to witness the bathing of elephants at Dhupjhora Elephant Camp. The popular attraction, halted by the forest department years ago, will resume before Mahalaya with new rules in place.

Earlier, visitors could scrub, soap, and even play in the water with Kumki elephants. But following attacks on mahouts in Jaldapara and Gorumara, the practice was discontinued even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, under guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and the Wildlife Protection Act, tourists will only be allowed to watch the bathing sessions from a safe distance and take photographs.

Entry has been fixed at Rs 150 per person, and only 20 visitors will be permitted daily. “This initiative is being resumed keeping in mind the interest of tourists,” said Rajib De, ADFO of Gorumara Wildlife Division. “Out of 20 tickets, 12 are reserved for guests staying in the camp’s four cottages. The remaining eight are for outside visitors. If cottage residents do not use their quota, the tickets will be added to the pool for day visitors,” he said.

Tourism stakeholders, however, feel the current quota for outside visitors is too low. “During safaris, elephants are often not sighted. This experience will fill that gap and boost tourist interest, especially among those staying in private resorts,” said Dibyendu Deb, president of the Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Association. In addition to the bathing sessions, the Dhupjhora Elephant Camp has introduced a new attraction: an “Elphi” selfie zone at its pilkhana. Starting from Vishwakarma Puja, tourists—both cottage guests and day visitors—can access the zone for a nominal fee and take selfies with the elephants, further adding to the camp’s appeal.