Elephant attacks in Nagrakata: One killed and three injured

A wild elephant attacked a private resort in the Sulkapara Gram Panchayat of Nagrakata block, killing a painter.

In a separate incident in the same area, three residents of Khairbari Hajipara were injured in another elephant attack. The panic ensued in two consecutive incidents on the same day. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Das (50), hailing from Kaliganj in Nadia district. The injured victims are Bishal Oraon (32), Ashok Oraon (35), and Gomtu Oraon (25).

On Tuesday night, a wild elephant emerged from the Gorumara Forest and entered a resort near the Jaldhaka River on Tuesday night.

Upon hearing the elephant’s approach, Sunil Das, who was at the resort for painting, came out of his room and was fatally attacked, resulting in his immediate death. Meanwhile, another group of wild elephants ventured out from the Gorumara forest into the Hajipara area, entering a paddy field.

During the pursuit of this group, three individuals sustained injuries consecutively. The injured have been rescued and are currently receiving treatment at Mal Super Specialty Hospital.

The Gorumara Forest Division assures compensation following government norms for the affected parties.