Elephant attacks in Gajoldoba leave three dead in a week

Jalpaiguri: Panic has gripped the Gajoldoba-Takimari Teesta riverbed area in Rajganj block after three people were killed in separate elephant attacks within a week. Despite compensation to two of the families, public outrage has grown over the Forest department’s response, especially as a herd of nearly 70 elephants continues to roam the Teesta char area, destroying crops.

On May 22, two youths — Narayan Das and Tushar Das — were killed in the No. 1 char of Takimari. Earlier, Kailash Oraon died in a similar attack on the Gajoldoba barrage road. Hundreds of hectares of maize have reportedly been damaged by the elephant herd in recent days. Locals question why elephants are repeatedly entering villages from the Baikunthapur forest via the Teesta riverbed. They also criticised the Baikunthapur Forest Division for failing to take preventive action.

In response, West Bengal’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Sandeep Sundriyal visited the affected areas on Sunday and held a crucial meeting at Hawa Mahal in Gajoldoba with local officials and villagers. “The Forest department is taking steps to prevent further casualties. To reduce conflict, we are planting green grass, jackfruit, and banana trees inside forests so elephants get food there. Additional fencing and searchlights will be installed to help villagers spot wild animals at night,” said Sundriyal. He added that compensation had been paid to two families, while the third case was under discussion.

The meeting was attended by Khageshwar Roy, MLA and vice-chairman of the Gajoldoba Development Authority, Purnima Roy, president of the Rajganj Panchayat Samiti, local leaders and senior forest officials including Bhaskar JV and M Raja.

Sundriyal noted that several elephant corridors pass through Assam and Bhutan into the Dooars, connecting Baikunthapur and the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary. “With farming now taking place on the Teesta riverbed, herds are being drawn to the crops. Awareness drives are underway, and the department remains vigilant,” he said.