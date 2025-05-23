Elephant attack claims two lives in Belakoba Range, locals slam Forest department

Jalpaiguri: Two youths were killed in a wild elephant attack in the Belakoba Range of Baikunthapur Forest Division early Thursday, triggering anger among residents who blamed the Forest department for “negligence”. The incident marks the third fatal elephant encounter in the area within nine days.

The victims were identified as Tushar Das (16), a Class 9 student of Gajoldoba High School, and Narayan Das (19), a school dropout. According to family members, they were returning from a naam-kirtan event along with four others around 1 a.m. when they encountered a Forest department patrol near Takimari Char. The group sought assistance to reach the main road but was reportedly told the elephant had moved away and they could proceed. However, near the Dadhia sandbank, the group suddenly encountered a tusker. The elephant charged, killing Tushar and Narayan on the spot. The other four narrowly escaped.

As news spread, locals rushed to the scene and a tense atmosphere developed. A police team led by the Gajoldoba OC arrived promptly, but residents alleged that forest officials were absent for hours. Outraged, they initially prevented recovery of the bodies until forest authorities arrived. Around 10:30 a.m., forest officials, including the ADFO of Belakoba, recovered the bodies and sent them to Jalpaiguri Hospital for post-mortem. Baikunthapur DFO Raja M., local MLA Khageshwar Roy and senior police officials visited the site and met with villagers at the Gajoldoba police outpost. The DFO said: “Recent rains have triggered increased elephant movement in this region. Each bereaved family will receive Rs 5 lakh as compensation. A Quick Response Team will be deployed, and forest fencing extended by six kilometres.”

He also confirmed that the Forest department has granted a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) to reconstruct the damaged road from Bhalobasa More to Takimari Bazaar, following the MLA’s request.

The attack comes just a week after a similar incident claimed the life of migrant worker Rajesh Oraon (40). With three deaths in nine days, fear and grief continue to grip the Takimari Char area.