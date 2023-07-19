Elephant attack: 55-yr-old killed in Jalpaiguri, 2 hurt in Alipurduar

55-year-old Mani Oraon lost his life to an elephant attack on Tuesday night, in the Chanadipa area of Banarhat block, Jalpaiguri district. According to Vijay Marandi, a family member, after finishing his dinner, Mani had gone outside to wash his face and drink water. It was then that he suddenly came face to face with the elephant, which had ventured into the locality from the Jungle. The incident left him seriously injured. After the attack, Mani was rescued and rushed to Birpara State General Hospital. However, the doctor pronounced him dead. In a separate incident on Tuesday night in Atiabari Tea Garden in Kalchini block in Alipurduar district, a wild elephant attacked two individuals who were returning home on a bike. Rajen Oraon and Elbish Oraon, residents of Bhatkawa Tea Garden were grievously injured. They were rushed to Latabari Rural Hospital and later referred to Alipurduar District Hospital. Rajen Oraon’s condition is reported critical.