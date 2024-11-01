Elephant attack: 3 persons injured

Jalpaiguri: Early Friday morning, three residents of South Kherkata in Nagrakata were injured after a wild elephant attacked them, renewing fears in an area already on edge due to recent leopard sightings. The incident unfolded when a herd of elephants emerged from Kherkata forest and entered North Kherkata to feed on paddy.

Upon spotting the herd, Bir Bahadur Mangar (70), Sukha Oraon (60) and Patiram Oraon (60) tried to drive the elephants back into the forest. Suddenly, a lone elephant charged from the trees, injuring all three men.

“We saw what was happening and chased the elephant away,” said local resident Banda Oraon, who helped rescue the injured and transport them to Sulkapara Rural Hospital. The three were later referred to Mal Superspeciality Hospital, where they are now receiving treatment.

This attack comes shortly after a 12-year-old girl was taken and killed by a leopard in Kherkata on October 19. Although one leopard has been captured, locals reported sighting additional leopard tracks, prompting the Forest department to reinstall a cage in the area.

“There is no cause for alarm,” assured Subir Sarkar, a forest beat worker from Kherkata forest beat with the Jalpaiguri Forest Division, as the department continues its monitoring efforts.