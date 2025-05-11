Electrocution: KMC to cover light posts with PVCs before monsoon

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to cover lamp posts with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) rubber before monsoon to prevent people from getting electrocuted if they accidentally come in contact with the poles.

The civic body is raising the height of the junction boxes upto three feet from the pavement level to prevent them from getting submerged during waterlogging.

“The monsoon season arrives in Bengal usually in June’s second week. During monsoon, people often get electrocuted on touching lamp posts while wading through water logged roads. We decided to cover lamp posts with PVC rubber up to 7 feet to curb electrocution. Borough-level engineers have been instructed and work will start from May 15,” said Sandip Ranjan Bakshi, Member, Mayor-in-Council (Lighting & Electricity), KMC.

Being effective insulators, PVC and rubber cuts off electricity flow easily, reducing chances of electrocution. Bakshi added danger signages are being put up on the light posts, urging the citizens not to touch them, particularly during waterlogging.

Saurabh Gupta (20), a vendor, was electrocuted in August 2024 on Justice Dwarkanath Road in Bhowanipore after coming in contact with a live wire during waterlogging.

A Lighting department official said there are 3 lakh lamp posts across the city. Thoroughfares with waterlogging history will be accorded priority. “We have already identified vulnerable sites and have started raising the junction box height upto 3 feet,” he added. As per estimates of the department, PVC covering of each lamppost will cost to the tune of Rs 600 to RS 800. The total cost will be Rs 18 crore. “This work will progress as per fund availability,” said the official.