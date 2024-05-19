Electrocuted jumbo found in betel nut orchard sparks probe

Alipurduar: The carcass of a full-grown Makhna elephant (a male elephant without tusks) was recovered from a betel nut orchard in the Islamabad area of Khairbari village Panchayat of Madarihat, near Jaldapara National Park. Foresters initially believe that the Makhna elephant died after coming into contact with a man-made electrified wire fence intended to protect



the crops.

On Sunday morning, local residents informed the Forest department after discovering the elephant lying near a betel nut orchard in the Baluadhura area of Islamabad in Khairbari village Panchayat of Madarihat. Jaldapara forest staff recovered a large quantity of iron wire from multiple places near the elephant’s body. This has led forest officials to suspect that the elephant was killed by an electric trap set intentionally.

If the post-mortem proves that the elephant was electrocuted, Forest department officials have indicated that strict action will be taken against the owner of the betel nut plantation under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The elephant’s body was brought to Jaldapara by

an excavator. The post-mortem of the elephant was conducted there. Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Jaldapara Wildlife Division, said: “We have started an investigation, considering all aspects. If it is proved that the elephant was killed, the culprit will be identified and arrested.” Deep

Narayan Sinha, Karmadhakshya of Bon O Bhumi Sanskar Sthayee Samiti of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, said:

“If the elephant was killed by electrocution, it is a very unfortunate incident.

Elephants come to villages near forests looking for food. However, planned crime will not be condoned in any way.” A herd of wild elephant’s raids Baluadhura village near Jaldapara National Park every night. Wild elephants sometimes attack the area, especially drawn by the betel nut plantations, jackfruit plantations and corn.

A total of five elephants have been electrocuted in Alipurduar in the past year, including this incident. Four criminals have also been arrested for

killing elephants.