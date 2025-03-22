Electrifying opening of IPL 18: Eden erupts as SRK shakes leg with Kohli

KOLKATA: The Eden Gardens erupted with joy as Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, took the stage and danced with Virat Kohli to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony on Saturday. Megastar and KKR co-owner SRK and KKR captain Rinku Singh also grooved to ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ from his film ‘Dunki’, setting the stage on fire. Bringing Kohli up on stage, SRK introduced him as the greatest of all time.

“Virat is the only player who has played for just one team since the beginning of the IPL in 2008, RCB. He’s the OG gen old of the IPL. He’s such a big inspiration... I even used to stay awake late at night during his Under-19 days to watch him bat. I’m fortunate to be alongside him,” said SRK. Kohli was also honoured with the IPL 18 memento, a tribute to his phenomenal 18-season journey and his lasting legacy in Indian cricket.

The opening ceremony of IPL 2025 was all about glitz, glamour, and pure entertainment. It kicked off with Shreya Ghoshal’s mesmerizing performance, followed by ‘Malang’ actress Disha Patani, who turned up the heat with her sizzling moves. ‘Tauba Tauba’ hitmaker Karan Ahuja kept the energy soaring with his crowd-favourite track. The night wasn’t just about celebrations. It was also the stage for an epic clash between two IPL giants, KKR and RCB. Fans were in for a treat as cricketing superstars like Kohli, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine battled it out in a high-voltage match at the iconic Eden Gardens.