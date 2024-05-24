Electricity dept sends caution letters to at least 100 people

Jalpaiguri: Homes built under or very close to high-voltage power lines are extremely dangerous. Despite this knowledge, many people continue to take the risk of building houses under or next to 440-volt, 11 KV and 33 KV transmission lines, a trend that is increasing day-by-day.



In this view, the Jalpaiguri Regional Office of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has sent letters to the concerned customers who violated these rules, warning them of the dangers.

The customers were also informed that WBSEDCL will not be responsible for any accidents caused by electricity under or near high-voltage power lines. According to the Jalpaiguri Regional Office, constructing houses under or next to 440-volt, 11 KV and 33 KV transmission lines is prohibited due to safety concerns. Despite long-standing promotions of this rule, compliance has been lacking.

The rule stipulates a minimum clearance of 8 feet below the 440-volt transmission lines and for 11 KV lines, at least 12 feet of clearance in height or at least 4 feet of horizontal distance. However, these safety rules are often ignored, prompting the issuance of warning letters.

Recently, a person died from electrocution during construction work very close to high-voltage wires in Odlabari in the district.

Sanjay Mondal, Jalpaiguri regional manager of WBSEDCL, said: “Despite many awareness campaigns, it is evident that houses are being built under or very close to high-voltage power lines.

We have identified at least 100 such houses and issued letters to the residents. The matter has also been reported to the police station, BDO and Panchayat heads.

It has been noted that the rule of maintaining a safe distance under or beside high-voltage power lines is being violated. The company will not be held responsible for any electrical accidents in the future.”