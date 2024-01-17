Electricians’ strike brings shooting to a halt in Tollywood

KOLKATA: On Tuesday morning, shooting came to a halt for three to four hours in Tollywood when the electricians called for a strike. This disrupted the shooting of movies, TV shows, and other projects, forcing actors and directors to take an unplanned break.



However, this isn’t the first time where dissatisfaction among technicians has caused interruptions in film and serial shootings in Tollywood.

The technicians, especially the electricians, went on strike because they’re unhappy about upcoming elections. According to them, there are obstacles preventing them from taking part in the January 23 elections, which is why they decided to call the strike. The electricians themselves didn’t want to stop working, but they felt frustrated.

They claimed their chosen candidates have faced problems after filing for the elections, with some guild members allegedly causing trouble. “In the morning, we had to stop our work for 2-3 hours. However, we were able to resume work afterward,” said a director of a Bengali TV serial, who didn’t want to be named.

Meanwhile, Swarup Biswas, president, Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India, clarified that there was a minor issue on Tuesday morning, and it has been resolved. He emphasised that the federation strongly opposes the halt in shootings in Bengali film and TV industry.