Electric mobility sector: Britain evinces interest to invest in Bengal

Kolkata: Britain has shown interest in investing in Bengal’s electric mobility sector.

A team of British industrialists, facilitated by the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, met state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Monday.

The minister requested a detailed proposal outlining their plans, including e-vehicle manufacturing, charging stations and battery production.

The effects on both finances and society will also be evaluated.

Bengal registered 5,925 EVs in 2024, surpassing diesel vehicle registrations reflecting a shift toward cleaner transportation.

The state offers tax exemptions for EVs until March 2025 to promote cleaner mobility.

Officials emphasise that reducing diesel usage is crucial to curbing air pollution in the city.