Electric fire: Team to be formed to implement safe-practices

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department (PWD) is constituting an ‘Advisory Team’ in order to ensure the implementation of safe practices to eliminate risk factors related to the outbreak of electrical fire hazards in government hospitals in Kolkata.



The three-member team of Engineer Officers (Electrical) under PWD has the Assistant Chief Engineer (Electrical), South Zone as Chief Advisor or Head of the Advisory Team.

In recent times, there have been small incidents of fire in SSKM Hospital, NRS and also in Calcutta Medical College Hospital. The newly constituted advisory team will identify the shortfall of checking of regular preventive maintenance in hospitals, and identify the cause of recurring untoward happenings of electrical faults that lead to outbreak of electrical fire hazards.

The team will also monitor the findings of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti meeting and implement action taken by the concerned engineer.

It will advise concerned officials of Kolkata Health Electrical Circle for necessary measures regarding the elimination of risk factors related to the outbreak of fire.

The team will monitor the electrical load flow in the existing power distribution system, oversee the functionality and enhance the efficacy of the fire alarm panel.

The team will check and certify the activities of routine preventive services and maintenance work taken up by the entrusted electrical division and architects of PWD.

It will advise the implementation of the safe protocol to eliminate risk factors relating to outbreaks of electrical fire hazards. The advisory team will be provided due support with the necessary manpower if required by the concerned electrical working division.

The advisory team will furnish a report of each inspection to the Chief Engineer Works (Electrical), PWD and Head of Department, PWD.