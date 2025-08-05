Electric fencing proves effective in preventing jumbo intrusions

Alipurduar: Following the success of the solar-powered hanging fencing in Panbari, a similar model has been effectively implemented in the Rajabhatkhawa region of Buxa Tiger Reserve, significantly reducing incidents of elephant intrusion. Once plagued by frequent elephant incursions, the forest-fringed village—home to hamlets like Pampu Basti, Bazaar, Garo Basti and Bhutia Basti—has reported zero incidents in the last two months.

The initiative, based on the “Panbari Model,” involves a solar-powered electric fence known as the Solar Hanging Fence. Poles are installed at intervals, with suspended electric wires at a minimum height of three feet. The fence delivers a harmless yet deterrent shock, effectively discouraging elephants without causing injury.

Over Rs 33 lakh has been spent on the fencing project so far at Rajabhatkhawa, spearheaded by the Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC). Though the enclosure is not yet fully complete, proposals have been submitted to the Buxa Forest Division to cover remaining gaps. The project has been under implementation for the past four months. Local residents and officials have welcomed the results. “There have been no elephant attacks in two months. The fence has worked well, but the village should be fully enclosed,” said Lal Singh Bhujel, a resident of Garo Basti.

Partha Pratim Dutta, a local Panchayat member, noted the project’s impact: “In the past five years, five people have died and numerous homes and shops were damaged. But since the fence was installed, we feel much safer.”

Forest officials are optimistic. Rajabhatkhawa Range Officer Nur Islam said: “This is a timely initiative. The Panbari model has already shown success and we’re hopeful it will continue to work here.”

Previously, rampant elephant intrusions had disrupted farming in the area. But with the situation stabilising, villagers are returning to agriculture. With nearly 2,000 families in Rajabhatkhawa, many say they are finally able to sleep peacefully after years of fear.