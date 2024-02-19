‘Elections cast a shadow on tourism biz in North Bengal’

Alipurduar: Tourism traders in North Bengal fear significant losses during the peak season from March to June. The impact is already visible as the district administration has issued seizure notices to numerous tourist transport vehicles earmarked for election duties. This has led to a predicament for many traders.



Raj Basu, chairman of the state eco-tourism committee, remarked: “The period post-board and school exams is considered the summer holiday season, typically spanning from March to June 20. Tourism traders heavily depend on this business throughout the year. Although the Lok Sabha elections are yet to be officially announced, the district administration has already begun seizing vehicles in various districts, causing predicaments for many car dealers.

The administration does not differentiate between tourist and regular vehicles during seizures. With multiple voting phases in the state, individuals planning tours may face challenges even in non-voting areas. We’ve urged the administration to grant exemptions to tourist-licensed vehicles.”

As the West Bengal State Board of Education’s Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations kick off in February, CBSE and ICSE board exams are scheduled for March. Post-exams, North Bengal and Sikkim typically witness an influx of 15,000 to 18,000 tourists daily. However, the looming Lok Sabha elections, anticipated in April, have led to the cancellation of government employees’ leave since March. This cancellation is expected to significantly impact the summer holiday tourism, affecting the tourism industry.

Biplab De, Joint Secretary of the Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Society, stated: “Our tourism business kick-starts every March. A substantial number of tourists visit North Bengal from March to June, and the profits generated during these three months sustain us throughout the year. The monsoon’s arrival at the end of June leads to a drastic decline in tourist arrivals, leaving tourist resort hotels and lodges practically empty. The tourism business faced severe setbacks due to COVID-19 from 2020 to 2022, and the flash floods in Sikkim in 2023 further impacted business. Now, with the 2024 elections, one challenge after another is affecting the tourism industry.”