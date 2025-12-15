Election Commission urges Bengal voters to check names

Kolkata: The Election Commission has urged every elector in West Bengal to verify whether their names appear in the draft electoral roll, which will be officially published on Tuesday.

The draft list will be uploaded on the Election Commission of India website (eci.gov.in) as well as the Chief Electoral Officer’s website for West Bengal (ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in). According to sources, the draft voter list has already been made available on the BLO App. However, electors will be able to access and check the list from Tuesday.

Commission sources said that the names of electors who have submitted their enumeration forms with signatures will also feature in the draft roll.

The draft list will exclude the names of deceased, permanently shifted, untraceable and duplicate voters. There are also electors who did not submit their enumeration forms. The Commission has assumed that such persons do not wish to remain part of the electoral process, and their names will therefore not appear in the draft roll. The total number of such voters stands at 58,20,898.

According to Commission data, the number of deceased electors is 24,16,852, while 12,20,038 voters have been classified as untraceable. The number of permanently shifted electors stands at 19,88,076, and duplicate voters at 1,38,328. As a result, the names of 7,08,16,631 electors are slated to appear in the draft electoral roll.

The total number of electors in the state as of October 27, 2025, was over 7.66 crore.

Electors can contact their respective BLOs to check whether their names appear in the draft roll. The contact numbers of BLOs are provided to electors in the enumeration forms issued to them. Names can also be searched using the Commission’s ECINET app.

Meanwhile, the names of around 30 lakh voters remain unmapped, and logical discrepancies have been detected in the records of nearly 1.36 crore voters. During the hearing process, all such voters are expected to be summoned, a figure estimated to be close to two crore. To check their names online, electors need to visit the designated websites, click on the ‘SIR Final Publication 2025’ section, select ‘Search your name in draft roll’, and then enter the state name and EPIC number.