Election Commission to deploy about 272 companies to conduct 2nd phase of LS polls

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) will deploy 272 companies of Central Forces for conducting the second phase of elections in the state scheduled on April 26 at Balurghat, Raiganj and Darjeeling Parliamentary constituencies. Interestingly, six companies of Central Forces will be kept at the three Assembly constituencies — Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar — even after the conclusion of voting in these constituencies on April 19 for guarding of strong rooms and curbing post poll violence, if any.

According to sources in the Commission, during the second phase of elections, another 21 companies will be deployed in the other constituencies which will be going for polls during the third to seventh phase of elections. Cumulatively, 299 companies will be in the state during the second phase of polls. The constituencies of the second phase of elections will cover three districts — South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur Darjeeling and Kalimpong. There will be 184 companies for North and South Dinajpur, 21 for Siliguri Commissionerate (under Darjeeling PC) and 16 for Kalimpong (under Darjeeling PC).

The total number of polling stations, including the auxiliary ones for Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat PCs are 1999, 1730 and 1569 respectively with the total number of electors being 1763443, 1789107 and 1560769 respectively.

Interestingly, four districts namely West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia will be having no deployment of Central Forces when the second phase of polls will be in progress. These four districts will be going for polls on May 25.According to sources, the Commission will be deploying 263 companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) to guard all 5814 polling stations, 4 strong rooms and manage the Quick Response Team (QRT) that will be involved in the first phase of polls on April 19.