Election Commission targets ‘urban apathy’ with SVEEP push in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has placed special emphasis on its SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme in Kolkata and adjoining areas amid concerns over “urban apathy” leading to lower voter turnout.



Apurva Singh, Deputy Director (Media), ECI, along with senior officials from the office of the State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the District Election Officer (DEO), South Kolkata, conducted a voter awareness programme at Women’s Christian College in the Rashbehari Assembly Constituency.

Addressing college students, many of them first-time voters, Singh urged them to act as “ambassadors” and spread awareness about the voting process and its importance in a democracy. “You should all become our ambassadors and reach out to your respective communities,” he said.

Singh also advocated integrating cultural elements such as Kalighat paintings and jatra to encourage greater participation in the electoral process. The programme marked the beginning of his four-day SVEEP itinerary, which will include similar activities in North Kolkata and Howrah.

Arindam Niyogi, Additional CEO, West Bengal, noted that while the state recorded an overall turnout of around 82 per cent in the general elections, participation in urban areas has been significantly lower. He highlighted various voter-friendly measures introduced by the poll body and called for greater public engagement.

Randhir Kumar, DEO, South Kolkata, cited an instance from Rajasthan where one single vote made a difference, urging citizens to exercise their franchise.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the four south Kolkata constituencies—Kolkata Port, Rashbehari, Bhowanipore and Ballygunge—recorded an overall turnout of 61.70 per cent.

Among them, Rashbehari had the lowest polling at 59.8 per cent, followed by Ballygunge (61 per cent) and Bhowanipore (61.36 per cent), while Kolkata Port recorded the highest turnout

at 64.41 per cent.