Election Commission orders FIR against Farakka MLA Monirul Islam

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India has directed the District Electoral Officer (DEO) of Murshidabad to initiate an FIR against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Farakka, Monirul Islam, in connection with the vandalism of a block development office (BDO) on January 14 and his alleged inflammatory remarks against the poll body.



The Commission has instructed that the FIR be lodged by Thursday.

Sources said the Commission took note of Islam’s presence during the incident and sought action from the state authorities. Confirming the development, Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal said the Commission had taken cognisance of the matter and directed the DEO to initiate an FIR. On January 14, Islam, accompanied by his supporters, went to the Farakka BDO office alleging irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They staged a protest outside the office, raising slogans.

It is alleged that during the protest, Islam and his followers entered the office, forced members of the public to leave and vandalised the premises. At the time, an SIR hearing was underway and was reportedly disrupted midway after people were asked to vacate the office.

A few days later, while addressing a public meeting, Islam allegedly accused the Election Commission of harassing West Bengal residents to appease the Bharatiya Janata Party (Bharatiya Janata Party) and made threats of physical violence against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Commission sources said the direction to lodge an FIR also relates to these remarks.

Sources further said that although an FIR was earlier registered at the Farakka police station following the Commission’s instructions after the vandalism, the name of the main accused, Monirul Islam, was allegedly omitted. No administrative or legal action has been taken against him so far.