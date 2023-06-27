Election Commission of India issues notification for biennial elections

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday notified the date for holding biennial elections to the Council of States to fill the seats of 10 members retiring between July 28 to August 18, 2023. The elections will be held on July 24 and the total election process should be completed by July 26.



Six of the 10 members of the Council of States are from West Bengal and they are all slated to retire on August 18. Five of them- Derek O Brien, Dola Sen, Susmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray are from All India Trinamool Congress while Pradip Bhattacharjee is from Congress.

Bye-election to the Council of States from West Bengal is also scheduled to be held on July 24 as a vacancy has been created due to the resignation of Luizinho Faleiro. This vacancy has been existing since April 11. Faleiro’s tenure was up to April 2, 2026.

Three other members of the Council of States who are retiring during this period are from Gujarat while another one is from Goa.

As notified by the ECI, the issue of notifications will be made on July 6 with the last date of nominations being July 13. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on July 14 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be July 17.