Election Commission initiates EVM campaign across the state

Kolkata: The Election Commission has initiated an extensive campaign with live demonstrations of the voting machines across the entire state with the aim to educate voters, particularly first-timers, on the operation of EVMs considering their crucial role in the electoral process.



An EVM will be prominently placed at every sub-divisional office and district headquarters so that the common people can familiarise themselves with the operation of then EVMs.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bengal has deployed one patrol van equipped with an EVM in each of the 294 Assembly constituencies, so that the remote areas with limited awareness among voters can be covered.

The EVMs will be on display at Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) offices within sub-divisions and the District Magistrate’s offices at district headquarters, covering all 23 districts and 69 sub-divisions in the state. The vans will travel to different locations, offering live demonstrations of the EVMs. Citizens will be given the opportunity to operate the machines themselves, providing them with a first hand understanding of the EVMs’ functioning. Emphasising the importance of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), a senior official in the CEO office said: “The paper trail can also be seen.”

As per plans, this educational campaign will continue till the announcement of the election dates.