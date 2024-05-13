Election Commission ignoring communal speeches of PM Modi & BJP leaders: Mahua

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Krishnanagar candidate Mahua Moitra, on Monday, accused the Election Commission (EC) of acting with bias for BJP since it is allegedly not taking action against the communal speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his party leaders.



Mahua was reviewing the election process in her seat on Monday as she went from one polling booth to another. She told the media that elections were peaceful in Krishnagar seat while also pointing out that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself putting his party in dire straits.

Mahua alleged that PM Modi is talking like a person who has lost his mental stability. “Going by what he is saying we don’t even need to campaign. His speeches in campaigns are putting the BJP at unrest and they are having to manage uncomfortable situations,” she alleged.

On the Election Commission, she said it is quite obvious that the election body will be working with bias for the BJP. “We have seen how Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are manipulating the election body by having total control on the appointment of election commissioners,” she said.

Moitra alleged that the EC is turning a blind eye to the communal speeches that are allegedly being made by the PM and other BJP leaders. “We know that it is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct when a candidate uses communal speeches to polarise the electorate. However, the Election Commission as an independent body seems to be turning a blind eye and not taking any action,” she alleged, adding that the EC is still not taking action against the BJP for using the Sandeshkhali issue in its poll campaign despite it being clear that it was a conspiracy by the saffron brigade.

Mahua’s allegations gained significance in the wake of the Delhi High Court dismissing a plea on Monday seeking action against PM Modi for using communal speeches during the Lok Sabha campaign. The plea cited Modi’s words alleging that the Congress will take away wealth from people and redistribute it to “infiltrators” and those with “more children”.

The court is learnt to have said that it cannot micromanage the manner in which the Election Commission deals with alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct.