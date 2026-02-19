Election Commission disregarding SC, alleges Abhishek; warns of legal action

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of circulating electoral instructions via WhatsApp instead of formal channels, questioning whether it was defying Supreme Court directives on transparency.



Sharing screenshots, he alleged that a Special Roll Observer issued directions to micro-observers on birth certificate validity to inflate deletion figures and claimed roll observer logins were misused from a central Kolkata location to target a community.

Banerjee threatened legal action, asserting the ECI derives legitimacy from public trust. ECI sources, however, denied issuing fresh WhatsApp instructions, saying only clarifications were shared.