Elderly women brave heat to hear Mamata, express gratitude for welfare schemes

BALURGHAT: Elderly women of South Dinajpur who attended Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's rally in Tapan on Tuesday braving the scorching heat, in unison, expressed their gratitude to her for introducing several government welfare schemes for the women in Bengal.



Banerjee came to campaign for the party candidate Biplab Mitra from Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency that day.

Minu Hazra (70), a woman from Tapan said: “I have been getting a widow's allowance for 10 years. My daughter-in-law and daughter get Lakshmir Bhandar. Our dear Mamata Didi has taken care of us very well. Our prayer is that she may forever be in government and look after us like this.”

Anwara Bibi, a woman from Gangarampur said: “Whenever we needed, Didi helped us. We want Didi to be in government forever. We don't want Modi's government who only lie.”

Majeda Bibi, another woman from the Gangarampur area, said: “I have benefited from Lakshmir Bhandar. Out of Didi's 64 projects, the Kanyashree project has been recognised globally. School students now get everything — from mid-day meals to books, bags, shoes and bicycles.”

Ashalata Ghosh, a woman from Balurghat, said: “We used to get Rs 1,000 a month from Lakshmir Bhandar. Now we are getting Rs 1,200. That is why we support Didi. We will continue to do so in the future.”

Thousands of women present on this day congratulated and thanked Banerjee with 'Uludhani' and conch sounds.