Elderly woman’s decomposed body found at Jagatballavpur

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Jagatballvpur area under the jurisdiction of Howrah Rural Police, after a decomposed and naked body of an elderly woman was found on Friday afternoon.



According to sources, the elderly woman, aged about 65 years, lived alone at her residence in Jagatballavpur.

Her husband, who was a farmer, died about two years ago. The elderly woman’s daughter is married and stays some other place, while her son lives in Hyderabad and has no connection with his mother. The daughter used to look after the deceased. It was learnt that the woman’s daughter had visited her mother on Monday and later returned home.

From Tuesday, she was unable to connect with his mother over the phone.

On Friday the elderly woman’s daughter asked a neighbour to check on her mother. When the neighbour went to the elderly woman’s house, found three doors were locked from outside, and a foul smell was coming.

When he opened a window found the woman’s decomposed body lying on the floor. Immediately police were informed. It was learnt that pincers were forced inside the mouth of the elderly woman. Police have recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

A murder case has been registered, and a probe has been launched. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.