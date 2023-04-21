Elderly woman with comorbidities dies of Covid at Beliaghata ID

Kolkata: Arati Das (92), a resident of Khardah in North 24-Parganas died at Beliaghata ID Hospital after she tested positive for Covid. She had many other comorbidities as well. There has been a sudden surge in Covid cases in the state recently.



The state health department on Tuesday issued guidelines giving a detailed outline as to what people should follow. People have been asked to wear masks while visiting crowded places. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed the health department to come up with certain instructions so that a further transmission of Coronavirus can be checked.

The weekly positivity rate in some districts had already gone past 10 per cent while Kolkata witnessed a weekly positivity of 13 per cent, trailed by Kalimpong and Darjeeling, with positivity rates of 12.5 per cent and 10.1 per cent, respectively.

In the wake of a sudden rise, people are also advised to wash hands with soaps and water more frequently. People should cover their face in case of sneezing, coughing.

Those who are developing fever with sore throat, cough, cold have been advised to take Covid test.