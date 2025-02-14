Elderly woman robbed in Burtolla

Kolkata: An elderly woman living alone at her residence in the Burtolla area was robbed by unknown miscreants on Wednesday night.According to sources, the elderly woman, identified as Madhumita Mitra, used to stay alone.

A domestic helper and a caretaker used to look after the ailing woman. Police informed that on Wednesday night, sometime between 11:30 pm and 12 am the miscreants allegedly entered the house and brandished weapons and robbed cash worth about Rs 15,000 and several jewelleries.

During the initial probe, cops came to know that the main door used to be controlled from inside the house remotely. The domestic help reportedly told the cops that the caretaker had asked her to open the main door as he needed to feel his water bottle.

As soon as the door opened, the miscreants entered the house. Police are interrogating the caretaker and the domestic help as there were several ambiguities in their statements.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway.