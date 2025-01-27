Elderly woman murder case: One arrested

Kolkata: Police have arrested the son-in-law of the elderly woman who was murdered at Jetia in Kanchrapara of North 24-Parganas.

The accused, identified as Akher Ali, has reportedly confessed to the crime.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Fuljan Bibi, aged between 75 and 80 years, used to reside with her younger daughter and her family at Palladaha village in Kanchrapara under the jurisdiction of Jetia Police Station. On Friday morning, Fuljan’s daughter found that her mother did not wake up despite the usual time having passed. When she entered her mother’s room, she found Funjan lying in a pool of blood. Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. During the preliminary probe, police found that Fuljan was murdered by slitting her throat using a sharp weapon.

During the interrogation of the neighbours, cops confirmed the involvement of a family member. On Sunday, Ali was interrogated during which cops spotted some ambiguities in his statement. Cops came to know that Fuljan had withdrawn about Rs 10,000 from a government scheme. While grilling Ali, he reportedly confessed the crime.

Police came to know that Ali also had personal grudge with Fuljan as she used to misbehave with him often.