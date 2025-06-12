Elderly woman killed at Muchipara home

Kolkata: An elderly woman was found murdered inside her house at Serpentine Lane of Muchipara area on Wednesday.

According to police, on Wednesday, around 6 pm, cops of Muchipara Police Station were informed that an elderly woman was lying unconscious inside her residence and the door was locked from outside. Police broke open the door and found the elderly woman, identified as Namita Paul (76), dead. The almirah inside the house and the cupboards were found ransacked.

Police spotted a continuous ligature mark on her neck, indicating she was strangled with either a rope or a piece of cloth. Cops learnt she was living at the said house at 10/1, Serpentine Lane alone. Namita’s husband, Prasanta Paul died in 2013. Their two sons also died due to cardiac related issues in a few years gap. Her nephew, who lives on the opposite side of her residence, used to provide food to Namita.

It was learnt that some furniture were recently sold off. It is suspected that someone known to Namita might have killed her as she used to talk to unknown people from behind the door. She used to open the door only to known persons. Police have started a probe and are checking the CCTV footage.