Elderly woman found living with husband’s decomposed body

Kolkata: An elderly woman was found living with her husband’s corpse in Uttarpara in Hooghly on Friday.



Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy while the elderly woman was admitted to a hospital.

According to sources, Harendranath Mondal (65) was suffering from multiple ailments for the past several years in the Upper B P M B Sarani area of Uttarpara.

He was living with his wife Dipali Mondal. Since Thursday night residents were experiencing a foul smell coming from the Mondal family’s house.

On Friday the smell became unbearable and a few people informed Harendranath’s nephew Abhijit Mondal who lives nearby.

Abhijit somehow managed to open the window and found his uncle’s decomposed body lying on the bed and his aunt sitting beside the body. After Dipali opened the door, police recovered the body. Abhijit told the cops and local councillor that Dipali was suffering from mental illness. No foul play was detected.