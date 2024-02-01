Elderly woman found dead with multiple injuries

An elderly woman’s body with multiple injuries was found at her home on Tuesday morning at Gorabazar in Dum Dum. The deceased, identified as Tara Sharma (68), was allegedly murdered.

Sources said that Tara was living in her house in Gorabazar alone for the past six months after her husband Ashok Sharma passed away. Her daughter is married and lives somewhere else. On Tuesday morning, she came to Gorabazar after her mother was not picking up calls. She asked the domestic help who used to visit her mother regularly. The domestic help later informed her that her mother was not responding to the door-bell either. Immediately, she informed the police.

Cops broke the main door and found Tara lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries on her body, including one grievous injury on her head. Police have registered a case and started a probe. It is not yet clear about how the murderer, whose identity is yet unknown,entered the house since the main door was locked from inside. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to spot any suspicious movement.