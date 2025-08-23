Elderly woman found dead at home

Kolkata: Tension spread in Panchasayar area after an elderly woman’s body was found with her hands and feet tied on Friday morning.

Her husband was also found from under a bed in the house with his hands and feet tied.

According to sources, on Friday around 6:30 am cops of Panchasayar Police Station were informed that a woman identified as Bijaya Das (79) was found dead inside her residence with hand and legs tied. Accordingly, police rushed to the spot and found the woman was lying near the staircase with multiple injuries on her head and face. During a quick search of the house, police found an elderly man under a bed with her legs and hands were reportedly tied. The back entrance of the house was found open.

During preliminary inquiry, police came to know that the jewellery she was wearing was also missing. The domestic help of the Das family identified as Madhumita Haldar told the cops that on Friday morning she arrived at the house and called Bijaya several times.

When nobody replied, she went to the back side of the house and found the back entrance was open. Sensing something unusual, she informed the police. Cops have learnt that the elderly couple’s only son identified as Bandhan Das stays in some other state with his wife and daughter. Prasanta was reportedly handed over to his relatives and Bijaya’s body was sent for autopsy. Police have registered a case and started a probe. Fingerprint experts and cops from the homicide section visited the spot for investigation.