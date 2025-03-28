Elderly woman found charred in Baghajatin was murdered: Autopsy

Kolkata: The elderly woman whose charred body was found from her house in Baghajatin in Patuli area was murdered as per the preliminary opinion of autopsy.

According to sources, on Wednesday the deceased identified as Malabika Mitra (70) was found dead from inside her residence. Police have come to know that the Malabik’s son Abhishek used to lock her in the house before going to his workplace as the elderly woman was bedridden.

After the autopsy, the concerned doctor opined that the death was caused due to strangulation and the body was set on fire later. As Abhishek was not found and police failed to trace him, multiple questions remained unanswered. Though cops suspect that Malabika might have been murdered by her son and later the body was set on fire, there is some confusion related to the time frame of Abhishek leaving for office and the incident time. As the door was found locked by the cops, it is suspected that someone might have entered the house.