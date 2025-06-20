Elderly woman electrocuted in Bankura

Kolkata: Several South Bengal districts received few spells of heavy showers on Thursday. An elderly woman died in Bankura after being electrocuted.

Local people claimed that the victim, identified as Reba Maji, a resident of Majipara in Onda, was returning home after taking a bath in a local pond when the incident occurred. She accidentally contacted the live wire that was allegedly lying on the ground. The victim was declared dead in a hospital.

The MeT office on Wednesday predicted that scattered heavy to very heavy and isolated extremely heavy rainfall would hit several districts of South Bengal in the next 48 hours.

The warning came in the wake of a well-marked low-pressure area that formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining southwest Bangladesh. Rainfall lashed various places of Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram, and West Medinipur. Heavy rain occurred in isolated places over East Burdwan, East Midnapore, Birbhum and

South 24-Parganas.

According to the weather office prediction, thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning will likely continue across all districts in the next 24 hours as well. For North Bengal, the same weather pattern is expected to persist with heavy rain at one or two places over Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and North

Dinajpur districts.