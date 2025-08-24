Elderly woman dies after brutal assault by son

Kolkata: An elderly woman died after being brutally assaulted by her son following an altercation in the wee hours on Saturday at Kabi Sukanta Sarani under Beliaghata Police Station area.

The sleuths received information about the sexagenarian Nandita Basu lying in an unconscious state, in her room at 57, Kabi Sukanta Sarani. The police reached the spot and found her lying motionless with blood oozing out from her mouth.

Enquiry revealed that the lady resided with her son, namely Mainak Basu, aged 35.

She had a fight with her son, and the latter assaulted her brutally, leading to her death.

The police have removed the body to NRS Hospital for postmortem and have indexed a case under section 105 BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita) and have detained Mainak.

Meanwhile, the Kalighat Police Station has foiled a dacoity bid at a jewellery shop on Mahim Halder Street by arresting 5 persons on Friday night.

They had assembled at 144 Kalighat Road beside Adi Ganga with deadly weapons in order to commit dacoity.

The police, during the search, recovered and seized several items related to their dacoity bid.