Elderly woman brutally murdered by unknown masked assailant

Malda: In a shocking incident in Ranikamat village, under the Chanchal Police Station, 55-year-old Romena Bewa was brutally murdered by an unknown masked assailant. The weapon, an iron rod, was found at the crime scene. Police have launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Romena lived alone with her seven-year-old granddaughter, as her two sons worked in other states and her daughters had been married off. The young girl, who was sleeping with her grandmother at the time of the attack, reported that a man dragged Romena into an adjacent room and killed her with the iron rod. In her fear, the child screamed, causing the assailant to flee before the neighbours arrived. Upon reaching the scene, the police made a curious discovery — the lid of a nearby septic tank had been opened and the soil around it was disturbed. This suggests that the murderer might have planned to hide the body in the tank but was interrupted by the arrival of the neighbours.

The motive behind the murder is still unclear and the police are conducting a detailed investigation. Meanwhile, in another major case, the police made significant progress in a shooting incident at Radhanathtola. The incident occurred on Tuesday over a dispute involving the handing out liquor. The police arrested two individuals, Nimai Ghosh and Pandab Ghosh, in connection with the shooting.

The accused, along with four others, shot Niranjan Das and killed Pradip Karmakar. Nimai Ghosh is the main suspect, while Pandab Ghosh is believed to have supplied the illegal firearm. Both have been presented in court, with the police seeking a seven-day custody for further investigation.