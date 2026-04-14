Elderly voter dies during heated exchange with election officials

Raiganj: Anxiety and excitement sparked at the Maraikura area of Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district after a 75-year-old woman, Tafijan Bibi, died following a heated exchange with election officials on Monday afternoon.



The incident occurred when a team of election officials visited the residence of Kalu Seikh (85), a visually impaired voter, to collect his vote under a special arrangement for elderly and differently-abled persons.

According to reports, during the voting process, family members of Kalu Seikh requested permission to remain present with him. However, the polling officials allegedly denied their request, leading to a heated argument between the family and the officials. Soon, local residents also joined the protest, escalating the situation. Amid the commotion, Tafijan Bibi suddenly fell seriously ill. She was immediately rushed to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Following the incident, agitated locals, along with some Trinamool Congress supporters, confined the election officials inside the house and staged a protest. On receiving information, TMC candidate Krishna Kalyani reached the spot and expressed strong resentment against the conduct of the election officials. A large police contingent later arrived and brought the situation under control.

Jahida Khatun, daughter of the deceased, alleged: “My father is blind. We wanted to stay with him during voting, but the presiding officer did not allow us. He himself conducted the voting. After protests by locals, my mother fell ill and died. We demand strict punishment for those responsible.”

Krishna Kalyani also criticised the officials, stating that they visited the house without proper prior intimation and held them responsible for the woman’s death.

He demanded action against the micro-observer involved in the incident.