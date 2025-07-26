Elderly stabbed during robbery bid in Park Street area

Kolkata: An elderly man was stabbed by a group of miscreants in the Park Street area late Thursday night after he resisted a robbery attempt.

Sources said the victim, identified as 65-year-old Ratan Lal, was attacked while he was on his way home.

While walking along the road in the Nonapukur Tram Depot area around 12:30 am, three miscreants surrounded him. When they tried to rob Lal, he resisted. As a result, the miscreants assaulted Lal.

As soon as the elderly man fell on the road, the miscreants stabbed him multiple times. However, Lal managed to get up and run for his life.

The accused trio also chased him. When Lal reached the Mullick Bazar Crossing, he spotted a police van and sought help. Seeing the police, the miscreants fled.

Police immediately rushed Lal to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) where he was admitted.

A case has been registered at the Park Street Police Station on charges of attempt to murder and attempted robbery. Police are checking the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.